Olive

DEAR HELOISE: Meet Olive, a 2-year-old tabby, whose favorite things to do are: eating, playing, eating, sleeping and eating again. — Theresa Wingard, via email Readers, to see Olive and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise

DEAR HELOISE: When I go to the store, I always park in a spot immediately next to the carriage return, for several reasons.

First, it’s highly unlikely that someone will leave a carriage near my car (potentially damaging it), as the carriage return is right there. Second, I always grab a carriage from the return to help the lot attendant have fewer carriages to return.

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.