DEAR HELOISE I just read the hint from the lady who wraps her purse straps tightly around the handle bar of her buggy, and then ties the baby straps onto that. My, what a lot of work!

My husband gave me a large 3-inch carabiner in a bright color and told me to attach it to my purse strap and one of the small metal bars inside the buggy seat. Anyone who thinks they can just walk by, grab and go will be very surprised when they realize they have to drag the buggy off, too.

