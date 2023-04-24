Today's Sound Off is a happy idea that benefits residents on a suburban street:

DEAR HELOISE: I live on a cul-de-sac, and as it turns out, everyone on my street is over the age of 56. We look out for one another and provide help to each other whenever it's needed or asked for.

Hints from Heloise sig

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.