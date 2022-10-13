DEAR HELOISE: I subscribe to a daily newspaper, and I save the plastic bags that the newspaper comes in. I always carried a bag or two with me when I walked our dogs to pick up their solid waste. Unfortunately, both our dogs have passed away, but I still save the plastic bags.

My husband and I are in the process of moving, and the cost of bubble wrap and those Styrofoam pellets have become very expensive. I was boxing up some books to send to a friend of mine who is also an avid book reader. I started to walk out of my office and noticed my paper shredder was full. (I shred everything with our name and address, along with envelopes, flyers and such.)

