Dear Heloise: I dislike putting events on my cell phone’s calendar, because it’s not as visually present as my wall calendar. But, I needed dates sometimes while I was out and about. So, I took a picture of the calendar on my phone camera. Now, I have it when I need it.

Also, I was having trouble finding the button on my steering wheel to answer incoming phone calls while I was driving. So, I cut a small piece of adhesive-backed velcro and stuck it onto the spot. Now, I can feel it quickly and never take my eyes off the road.

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.