DEAR HELOISE: Is there a polite way to tell your family members that you would rather they didn’t give you knickknacks for various gift-giving occasions?

I’m 68 and don’t need, or want, another item to dust. They mean well, but while I was at Thanksgiving dinner, I said I didn’t want anyone to give me gifts, because I had everything I could possibly want. I thought I made myself clear. Then, Christmas came along, and everyone seemed to forget my request.

