DEAR HELOISE: I would like to comment on the recent Sound Off about voting or, to be exact, the lack of voting. I am an intelligent 80-year-old lady who rarely votes. The reasons are: Not understanding what I am voting for. (And I suspect that’s the reason many folks don’t vote.) With thousands of television commercials, all we hear and see is one side. It’s the side paying for the commercial. I have long wished for a TV show conducted by a 100% impartial person explaining exactly what happens if we vote “yes” on a proposition. That qualified person can also explain the qualifications of the people running for office. All we hear is badmouthing. If we know exactly what we’re voting for, perhaps more people would vote.

— Raelyn M., Gardenia, California

