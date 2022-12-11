Lucy

DEAR HELOISE: Lucy was found alone trying to stay warm under the hood of a car. The gentleman who found her took her to the vet, who determined she was four weeks old; however, he couldn’t keep her, so I adopted her at six weeks weighing just a pound. She is doing well. — Kathy Ervin, via email Readers, to see Lucy and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise(tncms-asset)c6a1f07c-00f3-11e9-8090-00163ec2aa77[0](/tncms-asset)

DEAR HELOISE: My wife and I have been reading your column for decades in the (Manchester) New Hampshire Union Leader. (Thank you for all the helpful hints.) I took particular interest in the letters you recently published regarding folks who feel they’ve been “ripped off” by auto mechanics and their shops. Please do not “paint” all auto technicians (mechanics) with such a broad brush.

In response, I proffer the following:

