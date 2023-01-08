230108-lif-heloisepix

DEAR HELOISE: Here’s Amadeus, ready for his bath. — Trudy Nisco, via email Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. – Heloise

DEAR HELOISE: I don’t have a “one tip fits all” for servers, so I decide on the spot. Food servers have always been known for making low wages and surviving just on tipping. If I get good service, I tip them good. With all the “Help Wanted” signs on doors and windows, and the few workers inside, I sometimes tip 20% or more to those willing to work. Many deserve it.

If I get poor service, I give a poor tip, just as I always have. I also continue to tip hairdressers, but with a flat amount each time. As for the tip jar, when you place your order at the counter, get your own food, or the only service you get is your plate being brought to you, I don’t tip. I feel it is a guilt jar.

