DEAR HELOISE: Here’s my tip to open jars. Tap an ice pick or small nail onto the lid of the jar, making a small hole in the lid, which thereby releases the pressure after vacuum-sealing. Then open jar with ease.

— Todd Tanner, Oxnard, California

