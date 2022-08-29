DEAR HELOISE: In a study done in 2017, researchers found, after they swabbed a one dollar bill from a bank in New York City, that our paper currency carries about 3,000 different types of bacteria on its surface. This included E. coli, which can make you very ill, as well as the bacteria that causes acne. They also found vaginal bacteria, microbes from the mouth, DNA from pets, tiny particles of fecal matter and traces of cocaine. In short, our paper money is filthy, and yet, we’ve all seen a waitress handle money and our food simultaneously without washing her hands.

Perhaps there should be a law or some regulation where people who handle money and food should either wash their hands more frequently or use hand sanitizer in between customers.

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.