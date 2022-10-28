DEAR READERS: I’m asked every year around this time for hints on what to get a grandmother for the coming holidays, whether she lives in a nursing home, in your home or by herself. If you would like to add to the list, just email or write to me at www.Heloise.com or P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.

Here are some hints on gifts for Grandma (or Nana, or Grammy):

Hints from Heloise sig

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.