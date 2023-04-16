Fraiser

DEAR HELOISE: Here’s our 7-year-old Yorkipoo, Fraiser, under his big turtle pillow with a smaller turtle pillow in front. This is his favorite place to nap. — Marjorie Rodriguez, via email Readers, to see Fraiser and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise

DEAR HELOISE: When buying new pillows, they can sometimes be too fluffy, so when sleeping, the neck can stay in an uncomfortable position and even hurt in the morning. So, people do not end up using the pillow, either returning it or giving it away and buying another pillow to try.

I have several pillows that I could not use because of the overstuffed filling. But then, I opened a 4-inch hole at the seam, removed a couple of handfuls of stuffing and sewed the hole closed by hand or by sewing machine. This saved my neck and pocketbook, and now I have several pillows — for myself and guests.

