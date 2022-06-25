DEAR HELOISE: I read your column daily in the Houston Chronicle. A woman wrote of all the uses for a potato masher. I do similar things with my U-shaped wire pastry blender, which I inherited from my parents. It is a wall hanging decoration in my kitchen, with its Bakelite handle. But I take it down and use it to mash guacamole, stir ingredients into meatloaf, etc. It is a vintage treasure that is also a useful kitchen tool. I don’t often make pastry or pie crust, but it sometimes is used for its intended purpose. It brings back great family memories.
— Rusti Stover, Houston
Plant care while away
DEAR HELOISE: Get a child’s wading pool, fill it halfway with water and place it under a tree. Set your potted plants in the water, and the plants will be in good shape when you return. I read your column in the Houston Chronicle.
— Patricia Roberts, Bellaire, Texas
Vinegar to the rescue After mopping a no-wax floor, add several capfuls of vinegar to the water to help remove any remaining soap film and to leave the floor clean and shiny.
Vinegar to the rescue After mopping a no-wax floor, add several capfuls of vinegar to the water to help remove any remaining soap film and to leave the floor clean and shiny.

Vinegar is such an indispensable and safe household product that can be used for cleaning, deodorizing and cooking.
— Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: This is Sasha, my 5-year-old kitty, taking a ride on his catnip sleigh!
I adopted him when he was 6 weeks old, along with his mom, Sofya, a stray who had six kittens only days after being rescued off the street.
Sasha and Sofya look exactly alike. Love your column!
— Karen McCarthy, Longmeadow, Mass.
