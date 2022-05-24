DEAR HELOISE: I nearly tossed out my potato masher until my teenage daughter showed me a few new tricks with it. Now it gets used to:

• Stir up eggs to scramble.

• Mix meatloaf.

• Quickly crumble ground beef.

• Crush up crackers.

• Chop eggs for egg salad.

• Mix up guacamole.

— Jane T., Exeter, R.I.

Lumpy gravy

DEAR HELOISE: I’m about to tear my hair out. My husband loves gravy, and mine is the worst he’s ever tried. I can’t seem to get the lumps out. What am I doing wrong?

— Anne D.,

Omaha, Nebraska

Anne, heat your gravy on the stove, making sure it’s hot. Slowly add flour a little at a time and use a whisk to stir. Keep stirring until the gravy is the consistency you want.

If flour is a problem, you might try cornstarch.

— Heloise

Pizza pan

DEAR HELOISE: My old pizza pan looked horrible after years of pizza making. So now I place it under my pies, loaf pans and a few other items to catch any drips.

— Carrie N., Camden, N.J.

Corn bread

DEAR HELOISE: I love cornbread, as does my whole family. In the summer I hate to heat up the kitchen, so I use a waffle iron. It’s really easy and quick, and the house stays a lot cooler.

— Janet C.,

Danville, Kentucky

