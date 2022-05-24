Heloise: Potato masher May 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save DEAR HELOISE: I nearly tossed out my potato masher until my teenage daughter showed me a few new tricks with it. Now it gets used to:• Stir up eggs to scramble.• Mix meatloaf.• Quickly crumble ground beef.• Crush up crackers.• Chop eggs for egg salad.• Mix up guacamole.— Jane T., Exeter, R.I.Lumpy gravyDEAR HELOISE: I’m about to tear my hair out. My husband loves gravy, and mine is the worst he’s ever tried. I can’t seem to get the lumps out. What am I doing wrong?— Anne D.,Omaha, NebraskaAnne, heat your gravy on the stove, making sure it’s hot. Slowly add flour a little at a time and use a whisk to stir. Keep stirring until the gravy is the consistency you want.If flour is a problem, you might try cornstarch.— HeloisePizza panDEAR HELOISE: My old pizza pan looked horrible after years of pizza making. So now I place it under my pies, loaf pans and a few other items to catch any drips.— Carrie N., Camden, N.J.Corn breadDEAR HELOISE: I love cornbread, as does my whole family. In the summer I hate to heat up the kitchen, so I use a waffle iron. It’s really easy and quick, and the house stays a lot cooler.— Janet C.,Danville, Kentucky Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY 'They deserve to be honored': NH Heroes lauded outside State House +9 Dear Abby: Fiancé sees video and pics from the bachelorette party Watch sculptors work in Nashua as part of an annual international symposium +4 Heloise: Potato masher Heloise: Give fruit a vinegar rinse Dear Abby: Husband's drinking puts family at risk and marriage in doubt Load more {{title}} Most Popular State trooper who saved suicidal teen will get Hero Award Dear Abby: Delicious dessert tastes best shared with company Celebration of life Saturday for Hillsborough's Officer Rory Bohanan Aldermen set deadline for proposals for vacant Hallsville School site Dear Abby: Long marriage in jeopardy after man's lies revealed Officer talks despondent man off I-95 bridge Dear Abby: Teacher's spouse concerned by toll the job has taken Dear Abby: College student is tested trying to reason with mom Gilford police chief resigns American Airlines to resume flights from MHT to Chicago O'Hare next month Request News Coverage