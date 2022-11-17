DEAR HELOISE: I read and enjoy your column. It is about time, or maybe beyond time for some, to store gas-powered equipment. First, modern regular gasoline contains a bit of ethanol. This additive will gum up over time. I recommend that folks run all of their gas out of small engines before storage or, at least, run the machines every two weeks. This includes chainsaws, string trimmers and mowers all the way up to automobiles.

Also, if folks are storing gas in containers, use a decent fuel stabilizer. In addition, folks need to keep a spray can of carburetor cleaner handy. This not only will clean some gum out of the carburetor, but will also start the piece of equipment. This is done by removing the air filter and spraying it directly beyond the flapper valve. Takes the guesswork out of the “got spark, got gas” equation.

