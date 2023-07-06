DEAR HELOISE: I have a suggestion for preserving pictures, or even contracts.

Pictures developed from film will deteriorate over time, as do yellow copies of contracts and documents. So, I scan pictures and save them on my computer to preserve them. When I sign a receipt for work done on my home, I also scan the top white page and print it for my files.

