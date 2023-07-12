DEAR READERS: Lately, I’ve been asked if pouring grease down the sink with hot running water is OK. The answer is “no,” unless you like paying a plumber to come and unclog your sink. Pour the grease in an empty can or jar and let it solidify; then dispose of the grease in the garbage or a plastic bag.

I had one reader who said he disposed of grease by tipping his frying pan and letting the grease run into the corner of the pan. He then took old stale bread, put it in the grease puddle and soaked it up that way.

