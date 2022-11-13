Fletcher

DEAR HELOISE: This is one of three kitties. His name is Fletcher. He was a stray in our neighborhood for months, in the cold and the rain. I made him a little house, lured him into a cat carrier and took him to our vet. Long story short, he is a fabulous addition to our family and my husband’s best friend. Here he is eating his greens. — Shari Jameson, via email Readers, to see Fletcher and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise

DEAR HELOISE: My mother, a Texan born in 1918, first put me onto Hints from Heloise from your mother when I was a young woman, and I’ve been reading Heloise’s columns and books ever since. Now, I read your column in the San Antonio Express-News.

In the last few years, I’ve encountered a common problem that probably drives other people crazy, too: care labels printed in white ink inside the backs of dark-colored T-shirts and other garments. Even when these garments are laundered in cold water and dried on “low,” these labels wear off long before the garment does. Then, it’s impossible to decide whether to wash the garment with “darks” or “lights,” or in “warm” or “cold” water.

