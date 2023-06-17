Dusty and Fiona

DEAR HELOISE: Here’s a picture of our cats, Dusty and Fiona, looking out for geckos in the garden. — Pat & Bud, via email Readers, to see Dusty and Fiona, as well as our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise

DEAR HELOISE: Like many other people, I do not answer calls when I don’t recognize the number. I have an old-fashioned answering machine, and if it is important, I can cut in before they hang up.

When it comes to medical alert systems, it seems to me that it would be prudent for those companies to put a proper ID on their phones. The same goes for any legitimate company. I do not see why it should be on us to pick up just in case it is a medical alert company. In fact, I find it very annoying that companies are not identified.

