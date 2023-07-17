Today's Sound Off is about the average American woman:

DEAR HELOISE: Here, in this country, we have a worship and admiration of thin, young women. However, I'm 27 years old and weigh 248 pounds, which is a lot for someone who stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

