DEAR HELOISE: I’ve worked as a a flight attendant on airlines for over five years, and like so many other flight attendants, I’ve noticed a decline in passengers’ manners while in flight. During this past week alone, so many of our travelers were rude, loud — and, in a couple of instances, drunk and argumentative. A couple other flight attendants and I thought we’d pass along these few hints to make a flight more pleasant for everyone:

1. Please don’t kick the seat in front of you and don’t let your children do it either. It’s annoying for the passenger in front of you.

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.