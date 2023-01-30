DEAR HELOISE: I live in a very nice area of Florida, in a lovely well-maintained community of residential homes. Lately, we’ve noticed a number of the homes here have been sold to people who own the property but don’t live there. Instead, they rent out these homes to tourists who stay from around two weeks to one month.

The problem is that these Airbnb renters do not take care of the house or lawn, and they have been known to even damage the property. They throw parties, and people get rowdy and loud well past midnight. One of my neighbors called the police when he came home from work and found that one of the renters parked their car on his front lawn. The neighbor across the street was awakened at 6 a.m. when he heard children’s voices in his backyard. He found four children and a dog in his swimming pool. They told him they were here for two weeks and intended to use his pool because the house they were renting didn’t have a pool. He called the police!

Hints from Heloise sig

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.