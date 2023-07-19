DEAR HELOISE: Years ago, I inherited my mother’s dresser scarves. Most were hand-embroidered, and most are rather nice, even after all these years. I noticed that the top of my refrigerator gets rather dusty, so I use one of these dresser scarves to protect it against dust by laying the scarf over the top of my fridge.
I can easily remove it, wash it and iron it. I then place it on the bottom of a stack of dresser scarves and put the next one on top on the refrigerator.
— Jane D., Gresham, Oregon
Jane, what a wonderful way to recycle a beloved heirloom in a new and useful way.
— Heloise
Curing wilted veggies
DEAR HELOISE: I love carrots, but sometimes forget they’re in the vegetable bin in the refrigerator. As a result, they wilt, and that’s just money wasted. Is there some way to un-wilt a vegetable?
— Sarah M., Englewood, Florida
Sarah, yes, there is a way to un-wilt your vegetables. Soak them in a quart of cold water, mixed with 1 or 2 tablespoons of white vinegar.
Then, place in the refrigerator until the vegetables have regained a firmer texture.
— Heloise
Cookie crumbles
DEAR HELOISE: Whenever I buy a packet of cookies, I save the crumbles in the bag and then transfer them to a sealed glass jar. They make delightful toppings for ice cream or pudding.
— Lisa R., Marinette, Wisconsin
Cake-baking hint
DEAR HELOISE: If there is one thing I am known for, it’s my cakes. I often bake cakes for parties and other special occasions.
Rather than use toothpicks to hold up the cling wrap, I use straws. I cut a straw into about five short pieces and place them upright in the icing. Then, I drape cling wrap over the straws.
Toothpicks often poke through the cling wrap, but straws do not.
— Connie N., Abilene, Texas
