DEAR HELOISE: Here's Jack the Roof Dog checking out the neighborhood for cats and friends. — Geraldine Ihli, via email

DEAR HELOISE: This may be considered sacrilege to some people, but this helpful hint is a shortcut to roux for making a stew. Place all of your “holy trinity” (veggies) and your meat for the stew in the pot, and cook it down. At the time I needed to add the roux for my stew, I realized I did not have any flour to make a roux. Realizing that browned flour is how you make gravy, I grabbed a pack of brown gravy mix and prepared it.

The shrimp and crab meat stew was awesome, and no one was the wiser. Hard to believe a bunch of Southern Louisiana guys who also like cooking didn’t know the difference. I love to cook and eat in Southern Louisiana. Enjoying the fruits of your devotion to preparing great food, and having people who you can share it with, is priceless. Bon appetite! — Ray, Des Allemands, Louisiana

