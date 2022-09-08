Dear Heloise: I dislike putting events on my cell phone’s calendar, because it’s not as visually present as my wall calendar. But, I needed dates sometimes while I was out and about. So, I took a picture of the calendar on my phone camera. Now, I have it when I need it.
Also, I was having trouble finding the button on my steering wheel to answer incoming phone calls while I was driving. So, I cut a small piece of adhesive-backed velcro and stuck it onto the spot. Now, I can feel it quickly and never take my eyes off the road.
— Grandma who’s adjusting to the modern world, New Hampshire
Wine glasses
Dear Heloise: I am downsizing, so I had many wine glasses to dispose of. I boxed them up and gave them to my local wine shop owner so she can give them away with sales of wine. I read your column each day in the Republican-American, which is published in Waterbury, Connecticut.
— Carolyn McDonough, Canaan, Conn.
Organize parts first
Dear Heloise: Before assembling furniture items, I place the small parts in an ice cube tray or egg carton in the order they are listed in the instructions. This makes it easier to find the correct parts when needed.
— Barbara Griffith, Houston
Fresh strawberries
Dear Heloise: I dump new boxes of strawberries into a bowl of water with about 1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar, and soak them for about an hour. Then, drain and layer between paper towel strips in the original box and refrigerate them. Rinse before eating. This keeps them fresher for longer.
— Jo Ann Michetti, via email
