DEAR HELOISE: When I was touring the Canyonlands of Colorado and Utah, I bought a small 2017 desktop calendar with photos of the various parks. I didn’t want to throw it away, so I saved it. The dates ended up matching with the dates for 2023, so I’m using it again! I have a couple other special calendars that I’m saving for years when the dates match. And I keep a small paintbrush (never used for paint) in my car console. When I go through the car wash, I brush away dust on my dashboard and doors.

I also have a 1963 Heloise book that I intend to read. I may have given it to my mother. (I have a feeling that different attitudes are going to be evident.) I’ll let you know!

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.