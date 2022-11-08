DEAR HELOISE: To save energy in this record-setting inflation, I taped an opened black plastic trash bag to my white house door that faces the southern exposure. Now, instead of a blast of cold air coming into the house when I open the door, hot air from the black plastic bag attracting the sun, and trapped by the storm door, rushes in and saves me money.

When I shower, I plug the drain so that I stand in warm water. I let the water sit until it is cold before draining it, thus heating my house and adding to the humidity for a healthier environment.

