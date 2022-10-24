DEAR HELOISE: I must really be one lucky son of a gun! According to the scam emails I got, I’m entitled to thousands of dollars. Let me explain one email that started off with: “Publishers Clearing House — win $7,000 a week for life, or risk losing out on millions.” Then, they told me to click on a link on the page to be eligible for this bogus prize.

The next one that I received on the same day said: “Old 2016 payment! This is our third attempt to reach you for a large relief payment. Claim your money.” This one was from someone who called themselves: “Martine S.W.”

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.