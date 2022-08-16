DEAR HELOISE: I read your column in the Los Angeles Daily News. Here's the latest phone scam I've received. You might want to share this one with your readers.

I received a phone call from a man who said he worked for my cable company. He was going to give me new software for my TV and cable box as a free upgrade, but needed my account number to do that. He said that since I pay by check, the checking account number is the same as my cable account number, so he said I should get my checkbook and give him the account number. I told him that I wasn't going to do that.

