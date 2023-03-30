DEAR HELOISE: I ordered books from a secondary seller on Amazon. They arrived smelling very moldy, but without any visible mold. I had about 1/3 of a bucket of scented clumping cat litter. I laid a paper towel in the bucket on top of the litter, stood the books fanned out inside the bucket, closed the lid and left them for two days. All the books came out smelling great, and the cat litter was still usable.

-- Jan Wiley, Bakersfield, California

