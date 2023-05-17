DEAR HELOISE: I have thrown out five pizza cutters because they are either broken or too dull to cut a mushroom. Then, my sister-in-law told me to try a pair of sturdy kitchen scissors to cut pizza, and they work! I’ve been doing this for over a year now, and the scissors work every time!

— Joan R., Canonsburg, Pennsylvania

