Pet of the week

DEAR HELOISE: Here are our adorable rescue cats who are sisters. We wanted one cat, but didn’t have the heart to leave the other behind. They were 12 weeks old when we got them, and they bring so much joy to our home. — Joan and Bob Suelter, The Villages, Florida Readers, to see Joan and Bob’s cuddly cats and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise

DEAR HELOISE: You recently ran a letter from a lady who had a messy microwave oven that was difficult to clean. You told her that after she uses your cleaning method, if anything is stubborn and won’t come off, she should put some baking soda on a damp sponge and gently scrub in a circular motion.

While that last action is good, there are some caked-on clumps or stains that still won’t come off. Here’s a surefire way to get those off: Spray or pour some really hot water on them and let it sit for 10 minutes; then take the scrubber and attack them as vigorously as you need to.

