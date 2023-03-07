DEAR HELOISE: Regarding the tips on resumes, specifically about printing it on high-quality paper -- the reader left out an important tip. We who work in human resources don't want you sending in or handing us a piece of paper. Be prepared to email it instead so that it can be forwarded to others. That means save it as a PDF, since a Word document's format can come out funky and a PDF will make it look how it's supposed to. Have a few copies printed for when you go on an interview, but in most cases, the interviewer will have a copy of it right in front of them.

-- G.K., via email

Hints from Heloise sig

