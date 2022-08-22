DEAR HELOISE: According to the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, 20% of Americans over the age of 65 are still working and plan to keep working for a few more years. The U.S. Social Security Administration said that as of Aug. 2021, there are about 46.7 million retired people in the U.S., but of that number, about 20% to 25% are looking for a part-time job — the main reason being finances.

While many people are waiting to transition into retirement so they can take a cruise or take up a new hobby, they usually find that they can’t occupy all of their time traveling or doing hobbies. Most seniors want a job with flexible hours and, if at all possible, a position that allows them to work from home. As mentioned before, financial concern was the No. 1 reason given as to “why” they wanted to work. It was followed by wanting to stay active, keeping their brains sharp and giving them a sense of purpose.

