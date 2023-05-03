DEAR HELOISE: You once had a simple recipe to shine silver jewelry, and I’ve lost it. Would you reprint those instructions? I have a lot of sterling silver jewelry that needs cleaning, and some of my pieces have nooks and crannies that I can’t clean by hand.
— Mae R., Dallas
Mae, this is so easy and can be done at home with items you probably have in you kitchen. Here it is:
Line the bottom of your sink or a bowl with aluminum foil. In the palm of your hand, make a pile of salt, then dump it onto the foil.
Next, make another pile of baking soda in the palm of your hand and dump it onto the foil. Gently mix the two ingredients with the tips of your fingers. Carefully place your sterling jewelry atop of the baking soda and salt mixture on the foil.
The last step is to pour hot water over the silver and the mixture, but only enough to just cover the objects. You’ll see the tarnish disappear before your eyes.
Caution: Do not use on antiques, heirlooms, or silver-plated or hollow flatware. Also, this isn’t recommended for jewelry pieces that have pearls or soft stones, such as opals, peridot, etc.
Besides cleaning silver, baking soda has many uses for cleaning your bathtub and sinks, doing laundry and more. It’s even used in baking.
You’ll find many ways to save money on cleaning products by getting a copy of my pamphlet “Heloise’s Baking Soda Hints and Recipes.”
Why purchase dozens of products when one handy, time-tested pamphlet can save you money and time?
To get a copy, just go to www.Heloise.com or send $5 along with a stamped, self-addressed, long envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. You won’t regret having this handy information at your fingertips.
— Heloise
Summer barbecues
DEAR READERS: On beautiful summer days, it’s easy to enjoy a backyard barbecue, but occasionally, we do use too much lighter fluid.
Please take every precaution before grilling. We don’t want any singed eyebrows!
— Heloise
.
Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.