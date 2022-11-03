DEAR HELOISE: Have you noticed that “armchair shoppers” are rewarded with the best parking spaces? It doesn’t matter what store: a ritzy little neighborhood hardware store, a national grocery store or a big-box chain.The best parking, near the door, is reserved for those, who drive up and sit, while purchases are delivered to them “curbside.”

Other shoppers must walk a longer distance to and from the door, often dodging traffic, in addition to the normal routine of walking up and down aisles in the store.

