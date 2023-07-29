DEAR HELOISE: This is our 13-year-old cat, Jay II, who is very curious about everything. When we started camping in our RV, we did not hesitate to bring him along. He investigated every inch of the RV and decided that sitting on the counter gave him the best advantage for looking out every window, so he would not miss any birds, chipmunks, or squirrels that dared to come near the camper. Take care. — Roger and Nancy Soucy, Epping, New Hampshire Readers, to see Jay II and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com.
DEAR HELOISE: I have a helpful hint for the Ohio reader who constantly returns merchandise via UPS, FedEx or another shipping service: Purchase it locally at a brick-and-mortar store. I, too, live in Ohio, and unless you live out on a farm, most of us live fairly close to shopping centers with a wide variety of stores.
So, not only are you supporting the local economy, which employs local people, as well as the local tax base, you also get to try it on and touch it. This eliminates the frequent need to return items once you receive them. In the event you do need to return it, keep the receipt, and they will give you a direct credit, exchange or, at the very least, give you a store credit. If it’s a gift, make sure to get a gift receipt so that you save the receiver of that gift the hassle of having to ship it back.
You save yourself the hassle of taking up room with a tote, along with scissors, packing tape, markers, ink pens, box cutters, packing materials and “anything else you might need” to return a purchase (whew!).
I am aware there are folks who don’t have transportation or are otherwise unable to go to a store, but if you are able, go to a local store, support local businesses, and avoid the aggravation of constantly having to repack and return items. You can take items home immediately without having to wait for delivery! Thank you.
— J. H., in Ohio
Soda can opener
DEAR HELOISE: The reader in Concord, New Hampshire, who has difficulty opening cans with pull tabs, can buy a small device to pop open the tab.
I’ve seen flight attendants use them, and they work very well, while also protecting your hands from injury. I enjoy your column in the Daily Freeman in Kingston, New York.
— Barry Juran, Saugerties, New York
Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.