Diamond

Dear Heloise: Here’s my amazing, loving and friendly pitbull named Diamond (Dimey, for short) all dressed up in her costume. In the picture, it’s almost like she’s saying, “But, Mom, I wanted to be a witch!” — Barbara Kosensky, via email Readers, to see Diamond and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise

DEAR HELOISE: Giving gifts these days is usually non-traditional. With almost everything being done online, gift givers often forget to identify themselves. My daughter had a beautiful wedding and wedding shower this summer. She and her new husband received many lovely gifts. Unfortunately, nearly half of the gifts arrived with no signature or indication of the sender. They are anxious to thank everyone for their generosity, but not knowing who sent the item is making that very difficult.

When sending gifts online, please be sure to identify yourself to the receiver. If you are unsure whether your name will appear to the receiver, please send a text, email or written note to them stating what your gift is and when you sent it. This will also help to confirm that your gift was delivered.

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.