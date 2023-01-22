Heloise Pet Pal

Dear Heloise: This is Joey. She is a Shih Tzu/Jack Russell mix. She is very loveable and loved by all my neighbors. — Don Himler, via email Readers, to see Joey and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise

DEAR HELOISE: In our paper today, there was a letter talking about unwanted callers and scammers. There is a very easy way to turn off these callers. If you have an iPhone, go to your settings under the tab “Phone” and then select silence unknown callers. This will prevent any callers not known to you from having an audible ring. I am sure Android phones have a similar selection in their settings. The callers can leave a voicemail, but at least you can avoid your phone ringing incessantly with these types of calls.

I hope this helps somebody, because it has been wonderful for us. (Our granddaughter told us about it.) I love your column and your recipes. Have a great new year! — Janet Ham, via email

