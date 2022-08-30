DEAR HELOISE: When sneakers get smelly, and you don’t have time to do a full load of laundry, here is my hint for instant good results.

Take a can of bathroom air freshener, spray it in the shoes on the insoles from heel to toe, and then let dry.

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.