Today’s Sound Off concerns a new scam making the rounds:

DEAR HELOISE: I opened my computer this afternoon and found an online bill from a well-known computer repair company. It had my name and address on it and listed computer parts that needed to be replaced, as well as the hours of labor that were put in to repair the computer. The problem was that I never sent my computer in for repairs. In fact, it’s brand-new (I’ve had it for seven months) and works beautifully.

Hints from Heloise sig

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.