DEAR HELOISE: I enjoy your column in the Pasadena Star News. I'm responding to the person who recently offered the excellent idea of keeping a sleeping bag/warm blanket in the car for an emergency, especially if one lives in colder climates. Even in the more southern parts of the country, temperatures can get dangerously cold at night.

I'd like to add a suggestion to also keep at least one "space blanket" (also known as a mylar or emergency blanket) in the car. Their design reduces the heat loss in a person's body, which would otherwise occur due to thermal radiation, water evaporation or convection. Their low weight and compact size before unfolding make them ideal when space or weight are at a premium.

