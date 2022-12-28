DEAR HELOISE: A couple years ago, I made your spiced vinegar in colorful bottles and gave them away as gifts during the year. Since so many of my friends love to cook, they enjoyed this gift and requested, or at least hinted, that I should make some more and gift it to them for birthdays or as hostess gifts.
I went to my recipe books and found I no longer had the pamphlet with that recipe. Would you repeat the recipe in your column for me and other spiced vinegar lovers?
— Carin H., Tempe, Arizona
Carin, this recipe was very popular with my friends, too. In fact, I made up a batch at Christmas and gave it out to several people. Here you are:
1 quart cider vinegar
1/2 ounce celery seed
1/3 ounce dried mint
1/3 ounce dried parsley
1 clove garlic
3 small onions (peeled)
3 whole cloves
1 teaspoon whole peppercorns
1 teaspoon grated nutmeg
1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon brandy (optional)
Salt to taste
Put all ingredients into a glass container and cover. Let stand for three weeks. Then strain and bottle. This is useful in salads and other dishes.
With so many wonderful spices and seasonings at your fingertips, you can enhance the flavor of any dish.
— Heloise
Tuna salad in a pinch?
DEAR HELOISE: I was going to make tuna salad sandwiches for my three boys when I realized I was out of celery. I rummaged around in my refrigerator and saw the coleslaw. I chopped it up into much smaller pieces and mixed it in with the tuna. They didn’t notice any difference, and they said it tasted great. The tuna salad was crunchy and creamy.
— Lillian S., Newton, New Jersey
Lillian, if you don’t have any coleslaw, you can use water chestnuts chopped very finely. It has a nice crunch to it.
I also like to add a few chopped scallions to a tuna salad to give it a little zing!
— Heloise
