DEAR HELOISE: I have been reading your column in the Mining Journal, in Marquette, Michigan, for many years. In a recent column, someone asked about storing fresh ginger.

I found a tip in a magazine years ago that suggested storing it in a large glass jar, submerging it in sherry or white wine and keeping in the refrigerator. You can cut or grate off ginger as needed, toss it back in the jar and then put it back in the refrigerator. It will last for months.

Hints from Heloise sig

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.