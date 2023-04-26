DEAR HELOISE: I use ginger — that is, fresh ginger — in a number of recipes and in hot tea. No matter what I do, it doesn’t stay fresh for long. Can I freeze ginger?

— Laura W., Andersonville, Indiana

Hints from Heloise sig

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.