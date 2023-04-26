DEAR HELOISE: I use ginger — that is, fresh ginger — in a number of recipes and in hot tea. No matter what I do, it doesn’t stay fresh for long. Can I freeze ginger?
— Laura W., Andersonville, Indiana
Laura, you can freeze ginger for up to six months. After that, it’s usually dried out and has lost its freshness. If you store it in your refrigerator, wrap it up in cling wrap or foil and store in a clean jar. It should last for nearly a month that way.
P.S. Always look for a small piece of ginger, rather than a large one that won’t be used up as fast.
— Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: You had a recipe for double baked potatoes that were out of this world. My husband loved them and recently asked me to make them again, but I have lost the recipe. Would you reprint this one for me and other potato lovers?
— Cody S., Mapleton, Utah
Cody, I’d be happy to print that recipe for you. Here it is:
• Baking potatoes
• Milk to moisten
• A drop or two of yellow food coloring
• A bit of margarine
• Salt and ground pepper to taste
• Grated cheese (your choice)
• Grated raw onion (any kind)
• Chopped chives
• Pimentos
Optional ingredients: garlic juice or powder to taste
In a conventional or microwave oven, bake potatoes until done. Using oven mitts, cut each potato in half and scoop out the centers with a spoon. Be sure to leave the potato skins intact! Then, place the pulp in a large mixing bowl.
Mash the potatoes while hot, and do not add liquid. I use my beater, or a potato masher will do. Add just a little milk at a time to moisten and add a couple drops of yellow food coloring, margarine, salt and pepper. Grate the cheese and raw onion using the coarsest holes of the grater, or use a food processor. Add cheese and onion to mashed potatoes and blend well with a fork.
Do not use a mixer or masher at this point. Gently stuff each baked potato half-shell with the mixture. Don’t overstuff. Place in a baking dish. Heat in the oven until thoroughly warm. After rebaking the potatoes, just before removing them from the oven, a nice touch is to sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top and let it slightly melt a little, to get a brown tinge to the cheese.
If you love a warm, tasty meal, you’ll love my pamphlet “Heloise’s Main Dishes and More.” To get a copy, go to www.Heloise.com or send $3 along with a stamped, self-addressed, long envelope to: Heloise/Main Dishes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
— Heloise
Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.
