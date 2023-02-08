DEAR HELOISE: My kids love stuffed bell peppers, but it used to be so messy to make. Finally, I tried setting the bell peppers in the deep wells of an extra large muffin tin. The peppers sit upright, won’t fall over and are easier to fill than wrapping the peppers in foil. The easiest way to bake them is in the muffin tin. It’s made life so much easier to prepare stuffed peppers this way.
— Betty, San Antonio
Springtime reminder
DEAR READERS:Warm weather will be here before you know it, so this is just a reminder to make sure your pets have all of their shots. Check with your veterinarian to see if you should add anything new to your pet’s diet.
Remember, a pet is a family member who needs care and attention, as well as clean food and water to stay healthy.
— Heloise
Generic cream soup
DEAR HELOISE: I enjoy a creamy soup, such as creamed chicken soup or creamed celery soup, and I remembered that you had a recipe for the basic creamed part, to which I could add anything I wanted. I haven’t made it in a while and don’t remember all the ingredients. Would you please reprint the recipe so I can make it again on one of these chilly winter nights?
— Nell K., Fort Wayne, Indiana
Nell, of course I’ll reprint this recipe. You can make so many warm, nutritious soups from this cream base.
1 cup nonfat dried milk powder
1 tablespoon dried onion flakes
2 tablespoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons chicken bouillon powder
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Mix all ingredients and store in an air tight container. To make a soup base, add 2 cups cold water to the mix in a large saucepan and stir constantly over medium heat until thick. You can use this base to make any flavor of cream soup. Just add your main ingredient to the mix, such as mushrooms, potatoes, broccoli or celery, and cook for a few minutes longer. This makes about 4 to 6 cups of soup, depending on what you add to this basic cream soup.
Let my pamphlet “Heloise’s Spectacular Soups” help inspire you to make some tasty meals. Go to www.Heloise.com or send $5 along with a stamped, self-addressed long envelope to: Heloise/Soup, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279. — Heloise
— Heloise
.
