DEAR HELOISE:  I've been in staffing for over 40 years in contingency search firms, software houses, consulting organizations and major insurance companies.

For the most part, companies now require candidates at all levels to apply online. This is also true at job and career fairs. Paper resumes may well be accepted in some places, but they mostly get batched up and scanned into the resume databases of a company's applicant tracking system, to be viewed electronically.

