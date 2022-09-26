DEAR HELOISE: We’ve landed a man on the moon and made advances in medicine, so why are we still using gasoline-guzzling cars? We have the ability to use electric cars, and we could — and should — help advance this method of transportation.

Just think of all the steel used in cars that could be used in other projects. Think of how cleaner our air would be if gas fumes were gone. Add to this a vehicle that’s priced low enough to make electric cars affordable to everyone.

