DEAR HELOISE: Gift cards are great to receive, but watch out — some of these gift cards, if not used within a year of the purchased date, the bank will start deducting a fee from the balance each month until it gets used. Check the gift card’s fine print on the back of the card. I learned the hard way, as I won a gift card for $200 that was good until July 2023.

When I called the bank to verify the amount, I was told there was only $28 left, due to a $2 service fee that was being deducted each month starting after the first year. The supervisor said there was nothing he could do, but that I better use it before Feb. 22 or another $2 will be deducted. Before you send a gift card to someone, check the fine print on the back.

